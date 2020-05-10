Man Accused Of Hiding Under Young Girl's Bed And Abusing Her For Weeks

A US man is accused of hiding under a 12-year-old girl's bed and sexually abusing her for weeks before her grandfather discovered him in their home.

Zacharias Adrian Cavasos, 21, allegedly hid under the girl's bed and inside her closet.

He was charged with sexual abuse of a minor in a district court in the US city of Portland, The Oregonian reports.

It is believed he met the girl via social media in December.

Prosecutors allege Cavasos used Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram, and texts to message the girl, ultimately convincing her to meet him at the Wildhorse Resort and Casino in February.

He then allegedly snuck into her room on February 10 and stayed there for two weeks without being noticed.

The court heard Cavasos took slats out from under the girl’s bed so he could hide beneath it, according to the paper.

Prosecutors say her grandfather caught him on February 25 and ordered him to leave, but Cavasos returned later and hid until March 11.

“I’m troubled by the allegation that despite knowing the victim’s age and the fact that he was not to return to that residence, he went back and further allegedly engaged in the same criminal conduct,” Judge Youlee Yim You said.

“When I started reading the nature of the allegations, I really was quite surprised by what I read, I have never been aware of anyone alleged to have been living in a 12-year-old’s bedroom for a month.”

Cavasos reportedly confessed to police that he had sex with the 12-year-old on multiple occasions, court documents say.

The 21-year-old’s attorney argued his client may have an intellectual disability and has no prior convictions.

Cavasos could await his trial at a clean-and-sober facility.

He was ordered to adhere to a curfew and GPS monitoring while at the facility, the newspaper reports.

With CBS News.

Featured image: Multnomah County Sheriff

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, dial 000. If you need help and advice, call 1800Respect on 1800 737 732, or Lifeline on 13 11 14. A range of domestic and family violence resources based around the country can be found here.