Man Accused Of Murdering Wife And Burying Her Under Their House Claimed She 'Disappeared'

A US man is accused of faking his wife's disappearance after allegedly murdering her and burying her underneath their home.

Joshua David Fury, from Minnesota, was charged with second-degree murder with intent over the death of Maria Fury, who was reportedly planning to leave him.

“He said he strangled her during an argument about the victim leaving him,” court documents read, as reported by the Star Tribune.

Maria's disappearance prompted a large-scale search involving helicopters and police dogs which helped locate her remains in a small crawl space under the couple's home.

Joshua reported his wife missing, claiming she had gone for a walk on April 30 and never returned.

However, autopsy results found she had died of asphyxiation likely from a plastic bag duct-taped around her mouth and nose — which was still on her face when her body was recovered.

Relatives have described Joshua as "controlling and possessive".

Reports claim Joshua, 28, blamed his wife's ex-boyfriend for the murder and had once threatened to kill himself if Maria left him.

In a statement, Maria's family said they hope she can be remembered as "fiercely loyal" and "loved".

“[She was] a happy, strong, resilient, supportive, and caring individual. Maria did so much in her 28 years. But she also left behind hopes and dreams, and she left undone infinite possibilities," the statement said.

Fury remains behind bars and prosecutors want bail set at US $2 million ahead of his first court appearance.

