Nurse Charged After Allegedly Using A Drip To Poison 'Dehydrated' Wife

A nurse has been charged with allegedly poisoning his wife using a drip, after the woman regained consciousness hours later inside their western Sydney home and called police for help.

Police allege the man, 45, administered what he claimed was a saline drip to his wife about 11 am on Tuesday after concerns she was dehydrated.

The woman, 38, became unconscious before waking up eight hours later and calling police to report the incident at around 7 pm.

Emergency services including police and ambulance attended the Dale Grove home at Hebersham in Sydney's west where the woman was treated by paramedics.

She was later taken to Blacktown Hospital for further treatment.

Her husband has since been charged with multiple offences after police searched their home and seized vials of Propofol and medical equipment.

He was refused bail and will appear in Penrith Local Court on Wednesday where police will allege he stole the items from the hospital where he works in Sydney's south-west.

The 45-year-old man has been charged with using poison so as to endanger a life (domestic violence), larceny, possessing a prescribed restricted substance and common assault (domestic violence).

