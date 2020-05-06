Woman's Body Found In Wheelie Bin Outside WA Hospital

A woman's body has been discovered outside a hospital in a remote Western Australian mining town, sparking a major police investigation.

WA police officers were called to Newman Hospital in the East Pilbara region at about 4am Wednesday (local time) following the discovery of the woman's body inside a wheelie bin.

Takeaway alcohol sales have been banned in the town of Newman for the rest of the day as part of the investigation.

Newman police are working with South Hedland detectives as part of the investigation.

Newman is a FIFO town located about 1180 km north of Perth and has a population of about 7200.

It's considered the largest inland town in the Pilbara and mostly provides accommodation to mines.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.