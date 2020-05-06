Young Woman Who Escaped 'Sex Slave' House Found Wandering The Streets

A woman has been founding wandering the streets in England after escaping from a property where she says she was being held as a sex worker.

Police were called to a small street in Salford on Saturday morning following a report from a member of the public who was concerned for the woman's welfare.

The woman in her 20s has escaped from an unknown property where she was being forced to operate as a sex worker, authorities confirmed.

They believe she travelled to Salford from Manchester and had asked a truck driver for help.

“I’d like to stress that the lorry driver is not in any trouble and we only want to speak to them to help us piece together the woman’s movements following her escape," officers said in a statement, as cited by the Manchester Evening News.

Detectives have appealed for any witnesses, including the truck driver, to come forward.

Featured Image: Google

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, dial 000. If you need help and advice, call 1800Respect on 1800 737 732, or Lifeline on 13 11 14. A range of domestic and family violence resources based around the country can be found here.