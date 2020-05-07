Ex-Gynaecologist Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Patients Hit With New Charges

A former Sydney Gynaecologist has been hit with additional charges following an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of his former patients.

A 64-year-old woman attended Kings Cross police station in November 2018 to make a complaint against Dr Richard Reid, alleging he sexually assaulted her on several occasions while she was receiving care between 2010 and 2014.

Police later charged the 77-year-old Edgecliff man with eight counts of aggravated sexual assault in September 2019.

Following further inquiries, police allege the doctor sexually and indecently assaulted two additional female patients, then aged 28 and 25 years old, during individual consultations between 2000 and 2001.

On April 6, 2020, police laid seven further charges, including five counts of aggravated sexual assault victim under authority, and two counts of aggravated indecent assault victim under authority.

Reid remains on bail and will appear at Downing Centre Local Court on Thursday.

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, dial 000. If you need help and advice, call 1800Respect on 1800 737 732, or Lifeline on 13 11 14.