Advertisement
News

Young Woman's Body Found In Melbourne

Image: AAP

Eden Gillespie

10 daily News Reporter

2020-05-05T00:13:52+00:00

The Homicide Squad is investigating after police discovered the body of a 26-year-old woman in South Melbourne.

Officers were called to an address in Park Street at about 2.15pm on Monday.

Upon arrival, they found a deceased woman, who has since been formally identified.

Victoria Police told 10 daily the woman's family has also been notified of her death.

The exact circumstances surrounding the woman’s death are yet to be determined.

Homicide Squad detectives are on scene and investigating.

They are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

crime victoria-police

Related Content

Crime

Two Teenagers Dead In Crash Involving Suspected Stolen Car

1 min read

Crime

Two Males Stabbed, One Dead In Separate Incidents In Victoria

1 min read

Crime

A Woman Tried To Snatch A Baby's Pram From A Mother On The Street

1 min read