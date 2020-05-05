Young Woman's Body Found In Melbourne

The Homicide Squad is investigating after police discovered the body of a 26-year-old woman in South Melbourne.

Officers were called to an address in Park Street at about 2.15pm on Monday.

Upon arrival, they found a deceased woman, who has since been formally identified.

Victoria Police told 10 daily the woman's family has also been notified of her death.

The exact circumstances surrounding the woman’s death are yet to be determined.

Homicide Squad detectives are on scene and investigating.

They are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.