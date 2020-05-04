Dramatic Police Operation To Save Three-Year-Old Girl 'Held At Knifepoint By Man'

A man is accused of holding a three-year-old girl at knifepoint in the middle of a street, triggering a police operation to save her.

Residents in the English seaside town of Cleethorpes told authorities they saw the man walking around the area yesterday and threatening to hurt the toddler, Metro News reports.

Nearby streets were cordoned off as specialist officers negotiated with the man.

They eventually managed to free the child.

The man was rushed to a hospital nearby, with witnesses saying his neck appeared to be covered in blood. He was treated for minor injuries.

"They did a good job, the old bill, that’s for sure. They were very good at getting the child away and safe," one resident told the publication.

"You just feel sorry for them though, especially the young girl. That memory is going to be with her for quite some time."

A spokesperson for Humberside Police confirmed a 32-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of affray and possession of an offensive weapon following the incident.

The three-year-old was also taken to hospital as a precautionary measure but was not injured during the incident.

Police said officers are now providing support to her family and they will be increasing their police presence within the community.

The investigation is ongoing.

