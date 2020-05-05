Security Guard Shot Dead For 'Telling Shopper To Put A Face Mask On'

Three people have been charged with the murder of a Family Dollar security guard in Flint, Michigan, who was enforcing the store's policy requiring face masks.

The two men accused of the killing remain at large, while a woman has been arrested and is awaiting arraignment in the Genesee County Jail.

The trio are 44-year-old Larry Edward Teague, his wife 45-year-old Sharmel Teague, and her son 23-year-old Ramonyea Bishop.

All three face a charge of first-degree premeditated murder, which carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole if they are convicted.

Prosecutor David Leyton said Sharmel Teague and her daughter went in the Family Dollar store in Flint on Friday afternoon. Teague was wearing a mask, but her daughter was not.

While inside, security guard Calvin Munerlyn confronted the daughter about not wearing a face mask.

Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer issued an order in April requiring everyone entering an enclosed space to wear a face mask or covering over their nose and mouth to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Family Dollar has adopted that as a store policy for customers.

Police say Sharmel Teague and security guard Munerlyn got into an argument about the policy, and Sharmel Teague spat at him. He then ordered her to leave the store and told the cashier to refuse service to her.

Surveillance video showed Teague and her daughter leaving the store in a red GMC Envoy and enter the nearby River Village Apartments complex. Minutes later, cell phone records show Sharmel Teague made a phone call to husband Larry Teague, police said.

About 20 minutes after Sharmel and her daughter left the store, police said Larry Teague and Sharmel Teague's son Bishop drove the same GMC Envoy back to the store.

Police said surveillance video shows Larry Teague and Bishop enter the store and start an argument with the security guard. Witnesses reported hearing the suspects ask him who had disrespected Teague's wife.

Crime READ MORE Dramatic Police Operation To Save Three-Year-Old Girl 'Held At Knifepoint By Man' A man is accused of holding a three-year-old girl at knifepoint in the middle of a street, triggering a police operation to save her.

During the altercation, Bishop allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot 43-year-old Munerlyn in the head. He was rushed to Hurley Medical Center, where he died later Friday.

Larry Teague and Bishop remained at large on Monday.

A $1,000US reward is available for information leading to their arrests. Both suspects should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.