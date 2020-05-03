Man Charged With Murder After Woman's Body Found In Garage

A man has been charged with murder after the body of a woman, who was allegedly his partner, was discovered in a garage in Sydney's west.

Officers were called to a home in Timbaram Way, Woodcroft on Saturday afternoon following a report of a concern for welfare.

Upon arrival, police discovered the body of a 69-year-old woman in the garage.

PolAir were called to assist and later located a vehicle of interest at Blacktown Railway Station.

A 73-year-old man was arrested at Richmond Railway Station on Saturday. He was taken to Windsor Police Station and charged with murder.

Police will allege the man and woman were in a relationship.

The man was refused bail and is due to appear before Parramatta Bail Court on Sunday.

​If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, dial 000. If you need help and advice, call 1800Respect on 1800 737 732, or Lifeline on 13 11 14.