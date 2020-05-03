Man Charged With Murder After Woman's Body Found In Garage
A man has been charged with murder after the body of a woman, who was allegedly his partner, was discovered in a garage in Sydney's west.
Officers were called to a home in Timbaram Way, Woodcroft on Saturday afternoon following a report of a concern for welfare.
Upon arrival, police discovered the body of a 69-year-old woman in the garage.
PolAir were called to assist and later located a vehicle of interest at Blacktown Railway Station.
A 73-year-old man was arrested at Richmond Railway Station on Saturday. He was taken to Windsor Police Station and charged with murder.
Police will allege the man and woman were in a relationship.
The man was refused bail and is due to appear before Parramatta Bail Court on Sunday.
If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, dial 000. If you need help and advice, call 1800Respect on 1800 737 732, or Lifeline on 13 11 14.