Three Men Accused Of Beating Duck To Death With Stick While Breaking Lockdown

Three men have been arrested and charged after allegedly beating a duck to death in a park while breaking coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Officers from Durham Constabulary, in northern England, were called to a country park near Sedgefield on Thursday after members of the public reported seeing men attacking ducks with a stick.

When authorities arrived at Hardwick Park they found one dead duck and a second injured bird. It was taken to the vet and is expected to make a full recovery.

One man was arrested at the scene but the two other suspects had fled.

Following a "brief search", they were found and arrested nearby.

Gharib Sarkhel, 32, Goran Mohammed Ali, 26, and Kasim Mohammed, 26, have been charged with killing a wild bird and breaching the coronavirus restrictions.

All three are due to appear before magistrates later this month.

Featured image: Getty