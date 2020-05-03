Ex-Foster Carer Charged With Sexually Assaulting Two Young Girls Under His Care

A former foster carer has been charged with 20 child sex offences following an investigation into the sexual assault of two young girls in NSW's Hunter region.

Police allege two girls, aged eight and 10 years old, were indecently and sexually assaulted by the 65-year-old while in his care.

Officers said the girls were sexually assaulted on several occasions between 2002 and 2004.

In September 2019, Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad launched an investigation into the matter.

Following extensive investigations, detectives arrested the man at Raymond Terrace Police Station on March 6.

Officers charged the man with 20 offences including; three counts of indecent assault of a victim under 10 years of age and six counts of aggravated sexual intercourse with a person between 10 and 14 years of age.

He was also charged with five counts of inciting aggravated indecency of a victim under 16 years and six counts of aggravated indecent assault of a person under 16 years of age.

The man was refused bail and appeared at Raymond Terrace Local Court on Friday, March 6.

He is next due to appear at the same court on Monday.