Man Shot After Sex Meet-Up 'Turned Into Armed Robbery'

A couple has been charged, accused of shooting a man after the sex meet up he had arranged online allegedly turned out to be an armed robbery.

Authorities found a 22-year-old man at a property in Warren, Michigan, late Sunday, suffering a single gunshot wound to his torso, Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer told the Detroit Free Press.

Police allege Daniel Alexander Wargo, 21, and his 24-year-old girlfriend, Summer Louise Desjardin, orchestrated a supposed meeting for sex with Desjardin over Facebook and instead robbed and shot the man.

When Desjardin entered the home, her boyfriend Wargo, allegedly followed closely behind with a handgun and declared the armed robbery.

Wargo is accused of shooting the victim after he refused to cooperate before robbing him, police said.

Police are not yet clear on what items may have been taken.

The 22-year-old man is in a stable condition in hospital.

Detectives at the Warren Police Department’s Special Operations Unit arrested the couple after locating footage which allegedly showed them arriving at the home in a silver Chevy Cavalier.

According to police, the couple were found inside the vehicle on Monday and Wargo was in possession of a gun believed to have been used in the robbery.

“These are the types of situations people have to be very concerned (about) when they’re communicating over social media, just as far as possibly being set up as a target of a robbery, a burglary or even a sexual assault, and we warn people all the time,” Dwyer said.

Reports say a judge set a bond of US $1 million for Wargo, who faces six charges, including assault with intent to murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He absconded from parole in March after serving prison time for second-degree home invasion, according to Department of Corrections records.

Bail for Desjardin was set at US $251,520.

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, dial 000. If you need help and advice, call 1800Respect on 1800 737 732, or Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Image: Warren Police Department