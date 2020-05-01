Father Punched In Face And Allegedly Threatened With Gun In Fight Caught On Camera

Two men have been charged over an alleged violent and verbal bust-up in Sydney's south-west, with one man allegedly producing a gun.

The fight was filmed by the alleged victim's daughter.

On Thursday afternoon, police were called to Wangee Road Lakemba after receiving reports that a 59-year-old man was assaulted and threatened with a gun in his front yard.

NSW Police, including the Dog Unit and Public Order and Riot Squad, arrested and charged a 28-year-old man and a 35-year-old man over what they believe was a family dispute.

"What the f**cking problem bro?" one man can be heard saying to the alleged victim as he approaches the fence.

"Are you swearing at me, are you swearing at my mum?" he is heard saying in Arabic, before allegedly punching the older man in the face.

The alleged victim's daughter can be heard saying, "Why the f**k are you hitting my dad?... Are you serious? You're hurting an old man."

The footage shows both parties continuing to yell and swear in Arabic before the man in a white hooded jumper says to the older man, "Can you see this?" before allegedly partially showing a silver handgun.

Police allege one of the men produced a gun during the incident, and the woman filming can be heard saying "show it to me again, show it to me".

Police allege the younger men then ran off, pursued by family members and neighbours before officers rushed to the scene and arrested the pair.

With the assistance of the Dog Unit and Public Order and Riot Squad, a third man, aged 31, was arrested on Punchbowl Road.

A firearm was recovered in nearby bushes after allegedly being discarded.

The 28-year-old man and 35-year-old man were taken to Campsie Station, before the younger of the pair was transferred to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital for treatment.

He's been charged with several offences including three counts of common assault, possess loaded firearm in a public place, two counts of stalk/intimidate intend fear physical etc harm (domestic), assault occasioning actual bodily harm (domestic violence related).

The 35-year-old man also faces several charges including possess loaded firearm public place, possess unauthorised pistol, and stalk/intimidate intend fear physical etc harm (personal).

Both men were refused bail to appear at Parramatta Local Court on Friday, and a third man who was also taken and interviewed by police has been released without charge.

