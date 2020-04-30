'Died Protecting His Wife And Queen': Tributes Flow For Elderly Man Killed In Home Invasion As New Information About Attack Revealed

An elderly farmer killed in a violent home invasion "literally died for his family", grieving relatives have said.

Kalim Saliba, 86, and his wife Shahida, 84, were watching television together in their Cherrybrook home, north-west of Sydney, on Wednesday night when armed intruders broke in.

Saliba’s family claimed to 10 daily the men were screaming "where’s the money, where’s the money?"

The attackers had set their sights on Shahida before her devoted husband jumped in to defend her.

He lost his life to horrific injuries in the process, but his heroic act gave his wife time to get away and call for help – moments which saved her life.

"What a soldier trying to protect his wife from cowardly attackers," Diane Dabit Saliba told 10 daily.

"May you rest in peace cousin Kalim. He literally died for his family.

"He will be remembered as a man protecting his wife and queen."

The couple had been married for more than 60 years and had lived in their home for more than 30.

Pictures of the pair show a devoted couple who adored their family and took great pride in their grandchildren.

Saliba and his five brothers opened an apple orchard in Bilpin, NSW after migrating to Australia. The pair, also known as Colin and Josephine, then took over the business and continued to run it with the help of their children.

When it came time to retire, Saliba sold the business on to his eldest son Joe and his wife Lily, who have continued their legacy.

Lily told 10 daily she and her family were "just devastated".

"It is a tragic time for our family," she said.

Regular customers shared stories online of their fond memories with the family, noting Saliba’s son still took apples from the orchard to his father. Some recalled the joy a recent grandchild had brought the couple.

Another relative told 10 daily that Saliba’s death was "tragic beyond words".

"He was a loving grandfather, a farmer for decades and to lose him like this is beyond comprehension."

Saliba has been widely mourned throughout the north-west Sydney community, and in Bann, the small Lebanese village he grew up in.

"Another good man of a unique generation passes away, this one under very tragic and violent circumstances," a neighbour said.

"Always a smile on his face, we greeted each other like brothers. He lived in my suburb, which is even more tragic.

You know how crooked the world is when you can't feel safe inside your own home.

The family’s grief has been compounded by the fact a traditional funeral cannot be held because of social distancing.

In addition to a funeral, which would ordinarily draw hundreds of mourners, the Lebanese tradition is for a wake to be held for at least three consecutive evenings before the burial.

Police are yet to identify the group responsible for the attack, but believe there were at least two men involved and they were armed -- though not with a gun.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Acting Superintendent Anthony Boyd said the attack was believed to be targeted, but the motive was unclear.

Shahida Saliba remains in Westmead Hospital in a serious, but stable condition. Family members told 10 daily she has a broken wrist and a "head full of stitches".

"To attack defenceless elderly people in their own home is a cowardly, gutless act," Boyd said.

Boyd said nothing appeared to have been taken from the home during the break in.