Chef Jailed For Trying To Gouge His Girlfriend's Eyes Out Over Her Cooking Skills

A chef has been jailed after allegedly beating his partner during lockdown because he didn't like her curry.

British man Christopher Carr is accused of tipping the meal down the kitchen sink when his partner asked him to leave, Durham Crown Court heard.

It is alleged he then pulled her to the ground by her hair before trying to gouge her eyes. It is believed he also punched her and stamped on her repeatedly, the Northern Echo UK reports.

Prosecutors told the court Carr's partner ran upstairs to call for help while Carr was on the phone to his mother, arguing he had done nothing wrong.

Carr, 27, also told police he acted in self-defence.

Neighbours were alerted to the noise coming from the property in Consett, near Newcastle in northern England, and rushed to help the victim.

The woman was rushed to hospital and is believed to have sustained heavy bruising.

In a statement read in court, the woman said she feared for her life and that the Carr had been violent toward her in the past, it is alleged.

The alleged attack occurred on March 28.

Carr pleaded guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm. He has been jailed for 18-months.

Richard Herrmann, mitigating, said: “It was a nasty attack from which she was left battered and bruised, during a volatile relationship.”

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, dial 000. If you need help and advice, call 1800Respect on 1800 737 732, or Lifeline on 13 11 14. A range of domestic and family violence resources based around the country can be found here.

Featured image: Durham Constabulary