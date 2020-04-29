Young Girl Allegedly Abducted From Skate Park, Sexually Assaulted

Detectives have arrested a man following the alleged abduction and sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl in Sydney's north-west.

Police allege the girl was at a skate park in Thornleigh on Tuesday afternoon when she met an unknown man, 37, and another young girl.

Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad Commander Detective Superintendent John Kerlatec said the girl left with the pair.

"We’ve been told she left willingly, thinking she was in the care and custody of someone who was potentially a parent, and who she felt safe with," Kerlatec told reporters.

"We will allege that once they left in the car and went to a home at Dural, she was sexually assaulted."

The young girl was taken to hospital and is in the care of family and friends.

Kerlatec said the incident was "extremely concerning" particularly during the coronavirus pandemic when children are seeking "escape" from isolation.

"It is a concern for all parents that at this time when restrictions are being considered to be lifted that we have people preying on vulnerable children," he said.

"It’s a reminder that we need to have that conversation about who to trust, who to look out for and how to keep in contact with our family members."

Kerlatec said the girl had previously met friends at Westfield Hornsby Shopping Centre before going to the skate park.

Her mother reported her missing about 5:30 pm when she failed to return to Westfield at an arranged time.

"When she wasn't where she was supposed to be, they [her parents] rightfully raised the alarm," Kerlatec said, adding the family is "exceptionally distraught".

Detectives launched a "very thorough and extensive investigation", and arrested a man at the Dural after 1:15 am on Wednesday.

He was taken to Hornsby Police Station, where police expect to charge him with at least four offences.

Kerlatec said further charges are expected as the investigation develops.

Detectives have examined the home at Dural along with a vehicle that was seized nearby.

"This is an ongoing investigation -- we still have investigators out there are present interviewing people and collecting evidence," Kerlatec said.

Police said the other child remains "in the care of family".