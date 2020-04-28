Elderly Man Fighting For Life After Assault By Armed Men In Violent Home Invasion

An elderly man has been left with life-threatening injuries after he and his wife were seriously assaulted by two armed men in a home invasion in north-west Sydney.

Emergency services were called to Tallowwood Avenue in Cherrybrook just after midnight on Wednesday following reports the men had broken into a home.

It's alleged the men, who had their faces covered, threatened the elderly couple before attacking them.

Police arrived to find an 86-year-old man and 84-year-old woman suffering from serious head injuries.

The couple were transported to Westmead Hospital.

Police say the man is now fighting for his life after sustaining severe injuries.

His wife remains in a serious but stable condition.

Detectives have established a crime scene at the home which is currently being forensically examined.

An investigation into the incident is underway and police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.