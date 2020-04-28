'Hope You Choke': Man Jailed For Harrassing Woman With Sausage Rolls

A man in Northern Ireland has been jailed for harassing a woman with a sausage roll.

Stuart Denis Grady will spend two months behind bars after he was accused of putting four sausage rolls through a woman's letterbox, saying he "hoped she choked on them".

He was jailed for breaching a non-molestation order - a type of family violence order in the United Kingdom - which barred him from contacting the woman following the incident on Thursday, local media in Belfast reports.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court was told the 56-year-old confessed to putting the popular pastry snacks into the woman's mailbox but he denies hurling abuse at her.

According to The Belfast Telegraph, Grady’s solicitor said he was a chronic alcoholic and had been in a relationship with the woman.

He claims he went to get her groceries for her but she “took the hump with him” [to get upset or annoyed with someone] and reported him to authorities.

District Judge Fiona Bagnall said Grady didn’t seem to be taking the court order seriously and therefore decided to jail him.

He's been jailed for two months.

