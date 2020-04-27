Toy Poodle 'Kicked Into Air' During Alleged Attack On Dog Walker

A Sydney man says he was repeatedly bashed and his dog was kicked into the air during an alleged attack as they walked through an inner-city suburb.

Police say Seung Kang, 33, was strolling the streets of Pyrmont with his dog Zico last Friday night when a man confronted them.

Ian Ryan, 34, allegedly hurled verbal abuse towards Kang before punching him and kicking the poodle as they tried to walk away.

"Go to war! Go to war! Warfare," a man can be heard saying in a video of the alleged attack.

"[He was] telling me to go back to my country," Kang told 10 News First.

"He was basically wanting a fight ... just, lots of swear words, and very aggressive."

A NSW Police spokesperson said a passer-by intervened to help Kang.

It's alleged he was repeatedly punched in the head before more people came to his aid.

Ryan allegedly fled the scene.

Inspector Gary Coffey said the incident appeared to be unprovoked.

"We can only draw upon the fact that he was in possession of alcohol at the time of the offence ... and clearly there's no obvious motive," Coffey said of the accused.

He called the alleged attack "reprehensible".

"There's no excuse obviously for attacking an innocent man just out walking his dog," Coffey said.

Ryan was arrested on Sunday after handing himself into police.

He appeared in court on Monday charged with five offences, including common assault, committing an act of animal cruelty and stalking or intimidating with intent to cause physical harm.

The court heard Ryan was defending himself from the dog which he claimed had barked near his legs.

Kang said he has decided to forgive his alleged attacker.

Ryan was refused bail.