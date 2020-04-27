Neighbours 'Heard Woman Scream' After Children, Aged One And Three, Killed In Knife Attack

Two children, aged one and three, have been killed in a stabbing attack at a home in London's east and neighbours have described hearing a woman's desperate screams.

The one-year-old girl and three-year-old boy were attacked at a property in Ilford on Sunday.

Police were called to the home about 5:30 pm following reports a man and two children had been injured. The man, 40, was rushed to hospital with stab wounds.

Authorities confirmed all parties are known to each other.

The girl was declared dead at the scene, while the boy was taken to hospital where he later died from his injuries, London's Metropolitan Police confirmed in a statement.

Police have since launched a murder investigation but are not looking for anyone else in connection to the incident.

Thomas Dodds, who lives nearby the property, told Press Association he heard a woman screaming before police and paramedics arrived.

“It sickens me, a young baby and a three-year-old. Someone who did that doesn’t have a heart, to put a knife into a baby," he told the publication.

Another neighbour named Reshna Begum told The Sun she heard "tortured" screams about 5:30 pm and heard a woman screaming "help me".

"I knew something horrible must have happened, it went on for about 10 minutes."

A nurse who lives on the same road, and asked not to be named, also said she had a feeling something "nasty and serious" happened when the air ambulance arrived.

"I couldn't sleep last night. I knew something terrible had happened but when it came out that two children had died, I was shaken," she said.

Leader of Redbridge Council, Jas Athwal, tweeted his condolences, describing it as an "unthinkable tragedy".

"I am in contact with the police who are doing all they can to bring the investigation to a resolution.

"We ask that everyone please respects the family’s privacy at this difficult time," he wrote.

The investigation is ongoing and police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Featured image: Associated Press