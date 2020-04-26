Four Men Accused Of Holding Woman Captive To Steal Her Coronavirus Stimulus Payment

Four men are accused of breaking into a woman's home and holding her captive in order to get their hands on her coronavirus stimulus cheque.

Authorities in Indiana charged Paul David Blankenship, Phillip David Guzman, Christopher William Jay Henderson and Jacob Baughman, with burglary with a deadly weapon, armed robbery, criminal confinement and burglary of a dwelling and residential entry break and enter, court documents show.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, a woman phoned police to tell them she was held against her will for four hours, according to Lake Station Chief of Police James Richardson.

The woman claims she woke at 1.30am when the men entered her home. The Times of Northwest Indiana reports she said one of the men was armed with a gun and took her phone away so she could not call for help.

The men eventually left her home but allegedly warned they would return.

It is understood the woman said the men knew she recently received her stimulus payment and they wanted to rob her.

The four men were arrested, with bail set at US $75,000.