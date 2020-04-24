Claims Porsche Driver In Court Over Crash That Killed Four 'Told Off Police Officer For Damaging His Car As She Lay Dying'

The driver of a Porsche that was pulled over for speeding shortly before a truck ploughed into the scene, killing four police, is accused of filming the officers as they died and telling one off for having landed on his car.

Richard Pusey, 41, appeared in Melbourne Magistrate's court on Friday morning charged with 10 offences, including speeding, drug possession and reckless conduct, after he allegedly fled the scene of the crash in Kew on Wednesday afternoon.

Pusey was pulled over for allegedly speeding at 140km/h and police say he tested positive to ice and cannabis on the Eastern Freeway. He was urinating on the side of the freeway when a truck driver smashed into four officers impounding his Porsche 911.

The court heard he had allegedly taken two videos on an iPhone before leaving the scene.

In one, Pusey allegedly walked up to Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor, who had been pinned in top of the mortgage broker's Porsche, and said to her: "Amazing. Absolutely amazing. All I wanted to do is go home and eat my sushi and now you have f***ed my f***ing car."

A Victoria Police homicide detective told the court Taylor was most likely still alive at this stage, and had earlier been heard calling out for help and continued to groan as she was allegedly berated by Pusey.

The 41-year-old allegedly asked a witness for a lift to his home in Fitzroy, and presented at Spencer Street Police Station the next day, handing police a different phone from the one allegedly used to record the videos.

Pusey was charged on Thursday night with driving at a dangerous speed, reckless conduct endangering life, failing to remain after a drug test, failing to render his assistance, failing to exchange his details, possessing a drug of dependence, destruction of evidence and three counts of committing indictable offence while on bail.

Leading Senior Constable Taylor, 60, died on Wednesday along with four of her colleagues.

She was a mother of two and the primary carer for her sister after she experienced a stroke.

Constable Josh Prestney, 28, also died in the crash - just two days into his new job, as did Senior Constable Kevin King, 50, and Constable Glen Humphris, a former apprentice carpenter and personal trainer.

The truck driver suffered a medical episode after the crash, blacked out and remains in hospital under police guard.

He remained unfit to be interviewed on Thursday night.