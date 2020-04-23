Advertisement
More than $80 Million Of Liquid Meth Found In Seized Water Bottles Smuggled From Iran

AAP

2020-04-23T22:31:37+00:00

Two men have been charged after more than $80 million worth of liquid methylamphetamine was found in Sydney, concealed in water bottles.

Australian Border Force and Australian Federal Police officers, acting on information from NSW Police, targeted a shipment which arrived in Sydney from Iran earlier this month.

The consignment -- which was declared to contain bottled water -- was examined at the Sydney Container Examination Facility by border force officers, who noted inconsistencies.

It was found to have nearly 160 litres of a clear liquid concealed within the items, which then tested positive as methylamphetamine, with an estimated street value of more than $80 million.

Border police in Sydney found more than $80 million worth of the drug allegedly smuggled from Iran in water bottles. Image: NSW Police

Police conducted a controlled delivery, leading to the arrest of two men, aged 48 and 33, at a business at Old Guildford just after 10.30am on Thursday.

Shortly after the arrests, detectives executed three search warrants at the Old Guilford business and two homes at Pemulway and Greystanes.

Police arrest one of the men in western Sydney. Image: NSW Police

The men have been charged with import commercial quantity of border controlled drug, possess commercial quantity of unlawful import (border controlled drug), and supply prohibited drug (large commercial quantity).

The men were refused bail to appear at Liverpool Local Court on Friday.

nsw-police crime

