Racism On The Rise As Asian Australians 'Made Scapegoats' For COVID-19

Politicians are calling for a coronavirus anti-racism campaign, as a "shocking" rise in abusive and violent incidents targeting Asian Australians ripples through the community.

A much-publicised attack last week saw two female international students from Asia assaulted on a street in Melbourne, with police searching for the suspects caught on video who yelled coronavirus-themed abuse.

Other incidents have seen racist graffiti scrawled on homes and roads, and Asian Australians being intimidated or abused in public.

But a number of other incidents where people of Asian appearance have been spat at, tripped, pushed or verbally abused in public have authorities concerned.

An online racism register tracking incidents has already received more than 200 reports in less than a month.

"There was already a lot of anti-Chinese sentiment in Australia prior to the COVID outbreak, but this pandemic has given an easy way for people to express this hate. It's become racism," Erin Chew, national convener for the Asian Australian Alliance, told 10 daily.

The Alliance launched its COVID-19 Coronavirus Racism Incident Report in early April, after Chew and others noticed a bubbling sentiment of coronavirus-related attacks in Australia.

Chew said as of Wednesday morning, the register had received more than 260 reports, a number she expected to quickly grow after recently adding a Chinese and Korean language feature.

"It's quite scary," she said of the register's reports so far.

Chew said 65 percent of reports came from women, with the majority of reports being racial slurs, people being told to "go back where you came from", or being abused with coronavirus insults. Other people report they are being abused in supermarkets, with insults about alleged 'hoarding' of groceries.

"The second most common one is being sneezed on, spat on or coughed on," Chew said, adding that most of these incidents are taking place in public streets or footpaths.

Around 13 percent of reports included physical assault or intimidation, such as being tripped, pushed or shouldered.

Chew said she herself had been subject to such a verbal insult in January, when leaving Sydney's airport after arriving on a flight from Malaysia. She claimed she passed an older woman who told her "can you get away from me, I don't want that flu from China".

"It's extremely disappointing. No matter how many times you tell people that the majority of Australian cases are connected to the United States or Europe, people are saying it's 'the Chinese virus', and that name sticks," Chew said.

"Media is reporting that Donald Trump is saying it, and in many people's heads, 'the Chinese virus' will stick even once this is over."

According to the Australian federal health department, "the majority of Australian confirmed cases acquired their infection overseas, including on board cruise ships or associated with recent travel to Europe or the Americas".

Cases linked to Asia make up a very small portion of total cases.

Soutphommasane, now an academic at the University of Sydney, called the rise in coronavirus racism "deeply concerning".

"It’s especially troubling for Asian Australians. Many feel they are being made scapegoats for the virus," he told 10 daily.

Soutphommasane said people in the community "are understandably worried about the coronavirus" but said the situation was "being used as an excuse for some people to unleash their prejudice and hatred".

"Our political leaders must have zero tolerance for racism. Scott Morrison’s condemnation of racism has been welcome. But words need to be backed up by action," he said.

Soutphommasane was referring to the Prime Minister's message on Tuesday that those behind such racist attacks should "stop it".

"Now is a time to support each other and I would remind everyone that it was Chinese Australians in particular that provided one of the greatest defences we had in those early weeks," he told a Parliament House press conference.

"Absolutely I deplore that sort of behaviour against any Australian regardless of their ethnicity or their religion or whatever it happens to be. And I think that is the view of all Australians. So we have to call that sort of thing out. It's not on."

The federal Labor Party has called for the government to launch a coronavirus anti-racism campaign, in the face of what shadow attorney-general Mark Dreyfus and shadow multicultural affairs minister Andrew Giles called a "shocking rise in racism and hatred directed at Asian-Australians".

"A national anti-racism campaign would both tackle existing problems of racism and be a positive action we can take to promote community cohesion into the future," the Labor MPs said Wednesday.

Soutphommasane backed a national campaign, fearing that such racism and sentiment in the community could be co-opted or nurtured for political purposes by extremist groups.

"It appears that far-right groups are seeking to exploit people’s anxieties. We are seeing the spread of extremist propaganda and conspiracy theories, especially online. What’s really concerning is how quickly some of the sentiment appears to be working into mainstream opinion," he said.

"There’s got to be an emphatic public message that there’s no excuse for racism, and for blaming groups in our society for the coronavirus."

"The damage being done right now won’t be quickly repaired."