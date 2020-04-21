Pastor Flouting Social Distancing Arrested For 'Driving Church Bus Towards Protester'

A Louisiana pastor has been arrested for allegedly breaking coronavirus restrictions as well as driving a bus into a protester.

Tony Spell, who is a pastor at Life Tabernacle Church, was charged with aggravated assault.

He is accused of backing up a bus near a protester outside his church on Sunday. Police also allege he has repeatedly defied the statewide ban on large gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

After issuing an arrest warrant Monday, police said Spell turned himself in and was arrested on one count of aggravated assault and improper backing.

Authorities explained he was a fugitive with outstanding warrants in two nearby cities. He will be booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Surveillance video obtained by WAFB shows a white bus accelerating in reverse and stopping just a few feet away from a man carrying a sign in front of the church.

Spell confessed in an interview with WAFB that he was driving the bus and said he simply wanted to get out and confront the protester, but his wife convinced him otherwise.

"I was pulling in from my bus route, picking up black children who haven't eaten because of this sinister policy that has closed schools," he said.

"I was going to approach this gentleman and ask him to leave."

The protester, identified as Trey Bennett, denied he used profanity or displayed obscene gestures. He wants Spell to stop holding services for the health of the community.

"Just trying to raise awareness so that people will demand that this place [Life Tabernacle] gets closed down," Bennett told WAFB.

Spell has reportedly been defiant since measures to try to control the coronavirus outbreak began.

It is understood he continued to welcome congregants at the Baton Rouge church despite Governor John Bel Edwards's ban on gatherings of more than 10 people.

"The virus, we believe, is politically motivated," Spell said in March. "We hold our religious rights dear and we are going to assemble no matter what someone says."

With CBS News.

Featured image: CBS/WAFB