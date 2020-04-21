Advertisement
Manhunt Underway After 35-Year-Old Stabbed To Death In Surfer's Paradise

Image: Queensland Police

Eden Gillespie

10 daily News Reporter

2020-04-21T21:45:50+00:00

A man has died from his wounds after a stabbing in Queensland's Surfer's Paradise overnight.

Police were called to Hanlan Street at around 7.15 pm on Tuesday night and discovered a man with fatal stab wounds to his chest.

The 35-year-old man was transported to Gold Coast University hospital where he later died.

Police have established a crime scene as they search for the man's alleged killer.

Queensland Police told 10 daily they had spoken to a number of witnesses, including a woman who was known to the man.

Investigators are appealing for anyone who was in the vicinity of Hanlan Street around 7 pm and may have witnessed any activity to contact police.

