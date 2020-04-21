Desperate Search For Thugs Who Shot Man Twice In Terrifying Kidnapping

Police are urging witnesses to come forward after a man was kidnapped on a Sydney street by three men and shot twice in a terrifying ordeal last October.

Police allege the three men -- two armed with firearms -- confronted a 28-year-old man outside a home on Cooper Street in Yagoona on October 31.

They say the man was shot in the shoulder and stuffed into a white Holden Commodore after a brief "altercation" just before midnight.

It's alleged the man was bound, repeatedly assaulted and then shot a second time in the knee by the men while inside the car.

Detectives say the man was dragged from the car and abandoned on McPherson Lane in Carlton before he was discovered by emergency services the following morning.

The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but has since been released.

Police said a car fire on Massey Street in Carlton was linked to the crime after discovering a burnt-out vehicle which has since been identified as the car.

Officers have also released images of a white Toyota HiAce van they believe was also involved in the incident.

It's believed the incident was targeted and linked to an alleged staged car crash.

Officers allege a 27-year-old truck driver deliberately crashed into a parked car on Cooper Street in Yagoona on October 30.

Two men, aged 27 and 28, have been charged over the alleged fake crash.

Police charged the 27-year-old with eight offences including failing to disclose identities, accessory before the fact to take person, intending to commit a serious indictable offence, attempting to obtain prohibited drugs by false representation and possessing a prohibited drug.

The 28-year-old was charged with intending to pervert the course of justice, possessing a prohibited weapon and possessing a prohibited drug.

Detectives have released CCTV vision of four men and are appealing for anyone with information about their identities to come forward.

Robbery and Serious Crime Squad Commander, Detective Acting Superintendent Grant Taylor, urged anyone in the community with information about the incident to come forward.

“As inquiries into this kidnapping continue -- we are asking the public to examine this footage carefully to help investigators identify these four men,” Taylor said.

“This was an extremely violent crime that took place across Sydney and left a man with life-threatening injuries."