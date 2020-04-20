'Drunk And Hungry' Man Accused Of Murdering His Girlfriend And Frying Her Legs To Eat

WARNING: The article contains graphic details that may disturb readers.

A Ukrainian man is accused of killing his girlfriend before hacking off her legs and cooking them because he was drunk and hungry.

Authorities reportedly arrived at Oleksandr's home in Kryvyi Rih to find him frying the 50-year-old victim's remains and eating them.

The 41-year-old allegedly confessed to killing his girlfriend, who has not been named, after feeling hungry during their drinking party on April 13.

After chopping off her legs, Oleksandr allegedly stuffed the rest of her remains inside a sack which was hidden among reeds next to a river about 500 metres from the property.

Passersby spotted the remains the following day before alerting authorities to the grim find.

Father-of-two Mykola told local media he and his children had gone to their favourite fishing spot when they came across the sack.

It is understood locals were able to identify the victim and gave police the address of her boyfriend.

Oleksandr was arrested at his home and later allegedly confessed to the killing. He faces up to 15 years in prison if found guilty.

Police spokesman Sergey Lukashov said: "The suspect stabbed the woman with a knife causing her death.

"He hacked the victim's legs off and put the rest of her body into a sack.

'He dragged the sack to the river and left it in the reeds."

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, dial 000. If you need help and advice, call 1800Respect on 1800 737 732, or Lifeline on 13 11 14. A range of domestic and family violence resources based around the country can be found here.