Man Armed With Knives And Hammer Shot Dead By Police In Sydney

A man has been shot dead after a confrontation with police in Sydney's south early on Monday morning.

Police say they attended Bay Street in Rockdale after concerns for a man's welfare just before midnight.

Officers searched nearby bushland for the man with the assistance of Pol Air and the Dog Unit.

They allege a 51-year-old man armed with a hammer and knives threatened officers before he was shot early on Monday morning.

The man was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

A critical incident team from the Homicide Squad will now investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The investigation will be subject to an independent review to determine the man's cause of death.

Police say there is no further information available at this time, but they are appealing for witnesses to come forward.