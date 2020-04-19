Woman Assaulted After Man Allegedly Indecently Exposed Himself On Public Walking Track

Police are hunting for a man who allegedly exposed his naked body to a woman and indecently touched himself before grabbing her arm on a walking track in Sydney.

NSW Police said the 26-year-old was walking down a path between Dee Why and Long Reef beaches when she was approached by a man at midday on Saturday.

It is alleged the man exposed himself in broad daylight and inappropriately touched himself before grabbing her.

Police said the woman pulled away from the man and ran onto the nearby beach where she then called for help.

Officers from Northern Beaches Police Area Command conducted a search of the area but they did not find the man.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact them.

Detectives say the man is Caucasian, aged in his 30s, with a large build and short dark hair.

At the time, he was wearing a black baseball cap, black square sunglasses, a dark coloured loose-fitting t-shirt and knee-length boardshorts with green and blue panels at the bottom.

Detectives are seeking any witnesses, as well as dashcam vision from vehicle owners who were parked at Dee Why Beach or Long Reef Beach car parks on Saturday.