Blind Boy's Remains Found Inside Mother's Car Months After He Disappeared

The body of a blind five-year-old boy has been found in his mother's car months after he disappeared.

Sagal Hussein, 26, from the US state of Wisconsin, was arrested on March 30 after allegedly refusing to cooperate with a police search for five-year-old Josias Marquez.

She had told authorities her son had gone to live with his father but would not provide his contact details.

However, police allegedly discovered the decomposing body of a boy inside her car. An autopsy confirmed it was Josias, her missing son.

Neighbours contacted police after they spotted Hussein's other two children outside her property unsupervised. When officers arrived the children reportedly said they did not know where their mother was.

They have since been taken into care by child services.

When authorities were told Hussein had a third child, Josias, they started searching. It was believed he hadn't been seen since November 25 last year.

Speaking to Fox11, Hussein's mother, Ismal, said: "what I know is my daughter, Sagal, she was a loving mother and she didn’t kill her own son and what I believe is it was not her intention to hurt or kill her own child."

Hussein has been charged with five counts of child neglect, but no charges have yet been laid in relation to the body.

She is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Featured image: AP