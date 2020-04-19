Men Charged After More Than 1,000 Packages Of Meth Found On Yacht

Police have charged two men after they intercepted a yacht carrying hundreds of packages of methylamphetamine off a NSW coastline.

Australian police were informed by New Caledonian authorities about a "vessel of interest" that had travelled from Mexico to Norfolk Island before stopping in New Caledonia on April 16, authorities said.

Following inquiries, police discovered a second vessel -- a yacht known as the 'La Fayette' -- that was loaded with hundreds of kilograms of drugs near Norfolk Island.

NSW Police intercepted the yacht east of Lake Macquarie at 4.30am on Saturday.

Two crew members -- a 33-year-old New Zealand man and a 34-year-old man holding U.K. and South African citizenship -- were arrested on board.

Police will allege investigators located more than 1,000 packages of methamphetamine wrapped in plastic on board the vessel.

Officers transported the men to Surry Hills Police Station and charged with import a commercial quantity of border controlled drugs.

They were both refused bail to appear before Parramatta Bail Court on Sunday with the maximum penalty for this offence being life imprisonment.

The arrests come after an extensive investigation by Australian Federal Police, NSW Police and Australian Border Force, who partnered with agencies from the U.K. and New Caledonia.

AFP Assistant Commissioner Justine Gough said even as borders are closing, police remain alert for attempts to bring illicit drugs to Australian markets.

“Organised crime groups will stop at nothing –- not even a global pandemic -- to try and flood our communities with drugs for greed and profit,“ he said.

"Our cross-border collaboration remains strong in these times, and through our relationships worldwide, we will not stop in our efforts to protect our communities from the destruction of illicit drugs.”

ABF Acting Regional Commander for NSW Garry Low said the operation shows the importance of cooperation and shared intelligence across the South Pacific.

“Criminal syndicates should know, that not only will we find your drugs concealments when they reach our sea ports and airports, but we’re also watching your movements before you reach Australia. The ABF has eyes on our oceans, not just on our land borders.”

Police said joint investigations are continuing with agencies in Australia and offshore, and further arrests have not been ruled out.