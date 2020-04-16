Man Accused Of Murdering His Dad 'Claimed He Ate Parts Of His Remains'

A man accused of killing his dad allegedly walked in a bagel shop nearby the crime scene and told workers he murdered his father before eating parts of his remains.

Police told the New York Post Khaled Ahmad allegedly walked into Park Bagels in Brooklyn covered in blood on Wednesday before he began ranting about the alleged murder.

The police source said one of the employees alerted an officer who was outside the store.

Authorities arrested Ahmad, 26, and returned to the family home on 84th Street where they reportedly found 57-year-old Imad Ahmad’s mutilated body.

The pair had been spending coronavirus isolation together at the family's Dyker Heights home.

Ahmad was charged with murder and weapons possession but later denied eating parts of his father's body.

Police said he was taken to hospital for evaluation.

It is understood authorities have visited the home on previous occasions, responding to reports of a disturbance at least four times in February.

The New York Post reports -- citing police reports -- that on February 15 Ahmad was taken to the hospital after his father reported he had a knife.

In September last year Ahmad started a GoFundMe page to help him raise money so he could return to Palestine to be with his family.

“Stress level is very high,” he wrote. “Everything is expensive.”

He was asking for US$1 million in funds. The page has not received any donations.

