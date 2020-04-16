Alleged Robber Charged After Failing To Social Distance

A Queensland man has been charged with breaching social distancing restrictions during an alleged armed robbery.

A 23-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy allegedly approached a man at a north Rockhampton intersection about 2 am on Thursday.

Police claim the pair attacked the 33-year-old man with a broom, injuring his face and arm before escaping with a bag.

The alleged robbers were arrested a short time later and charged with assault occasioning bodily harm and stealing.

The 23-year-old was also issued with an infringement notice for failing to comply with the Chief Health Officer's directions in relation to COVID-19 restrictions.

The man is due to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday while the 14-year-old boy will be dealt with under the Youth Justice Act.