Asian Students Left Terrified After Racist Attack Over Coronavirus

Two female international students were told to ‘get out of our country’ during an assault in Melbourne that was allegedly fueled by coronavirus hysteria.

The young students were walking in the vicinity of Elizabeth St in the CBD, at about 5.30 pm on Wednesday, when they claimed they saw a group of young women abusing some other people.

"They were yelling 'get out of our country' at the other group. It wasn't directed at us, but then we made eye contact and they started saying it to us," one of the students told 10 daily.

The two women, who declined to give their names due to fear of reprisal, said they were from countries in southern Asia.

Both said they have been studying at the University of Melbourne for several months.

The students claimed they have already been abused three times in recent weeks with COVID-themed taunts, including people fake coughing on them or yelling 'coronavirus'.

"This is something nobody should experience," one of the students said.

She claimed the group of women advanced on them, telling them to "get out" and yelling references to coronavirus.

The students said they tried to keep walking but claimed the women told them "we're going to kill you", before the altercation turned physical.

"One of them picked up a pipe or something solid, and threw it at my friend's head," one of the students claimed.

"My friend was stunned, and the girl grabbed her hair and started punching her head, kicking her stomach," she alleged.

The fight was captured on a mobile phone by a witness.

Vision shows a young woman in a dark hoodie and white skirt raining punches on one of the students before the student drops to the floor and appears to be kneed and kicked in the head.

A man intervenes to break up that fight.

The other student appears to be blocked from helping her friend, as two women stand in her way.

The students said they did not know the person who shot the phone footage but said they were sent a link to the video by friends after it began circulating on social media service WeChat.

"I was terrified," one of the students said, claiming the women had been holding glass bottles of alcohol.

The pair said they escaped with just bumps, swelling and scratches, but said they wanted to share the video with media to highlight the abuse they say is happening on a regular basis.

"People pass by us, they're coughing really loudly, saying 'corona', laughing, telling us to go home," one of the girls said.

It's really awful when you hear it. You get really mad. They have no right to say it.

The students reported the incident to Victoria Police, who are investigating, but they say they're still frightened.

"We're honestly scared to go out outside now. We're terrified," one said.