Man Who Killed Child By Locking Her In Box For Stealing Icy Pole Sentenced To Death

A man who murdered a 10-year-old girl by trapping her inside a box after she stole an icy pole has been sentenced to death.

John Allen was convicted of first-degree murder and child abuse charges in 2017.

He had locked Ame Deal inside a box where he left her for six hours. She died of suffocation.

Allen appealed his sentence at the Supreme Court in the US state of Arizona, but the court upheld the sentence for Allen to die by lethal injection.

His wife Sammantha Allen, who is Ame's cousin, was also sentenced to death.

The little girl's grandmother Judith Deal, her aunt and legal guardian Cynthia Stolzman and he father, David Deal were also all charged with child abuse.

Local news outlet Azcentral cited court documents which said "eleven jurors found Allen was a major participant in committing the child abuse that resulted in death and acted with reckless indifference towards her life".

Allen and other members of the family punished Ame in harsh ways over tiny mishaps, according to court documents.

It is understood both John and Samantha Allen also forced her to do jumping jacks and remain in a backbend position for three hours before locking her inside a box which was 21 inches shorter than her height.