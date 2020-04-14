Husband Allegedly Murdered Wife After She Told Him To Move Out Because He Had Covid-19

A London man accused of bludgeoning his wife to death told authorities she asked him to move out because he had coronavirus, a court heard.

It's alleged Hussein Egal, 65, murdered 57-year-old Maryan Ismail at their Edmonton home in north London on April 6.

Concerned neighbours contacted police some time after 6 pm.

Ismail was pronounced dead, having suffered multiple serious injuries, Britian's The Mirror reports. Authorities believe she had been dead for "some time".

"She had suffered multiple serious injuries. The defendant was interviewed under caution," prosecutor Jonathan Polnay said.

"He stated his wife had asked him to move out as he was suffering from coronavirus."

Egal has since been charged with murder.

He appeared in court via video link and was remanded in custody ahead of a plea and trial preparation hearing on June 14.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the UK's coronavirus death toll stands at 12,129. Almost 95,000 people have been infected.

