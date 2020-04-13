Man Questioned Over 'Very Suspicious' Deaths Of A Brother And Sister In Apartment

Police are questioning a man as part of a double murder investigation after a man and woman, believed to be siblings, were found dead in a Perth apartment on Easter Sunday.

Officers were called to an apartment on Leonard Street in Victoria Park on Sunday afternoon where they found a body inside the unit, Commander Allan Adam said on Monday.

A second body was found after police launched an extensive search of the apartment.

Police Commissioner Chris Dawson told ABC Radio Perth detectives were treating the pair's death as a homicide.

"It's less than 24 hours since we found the two deceased, it's clearly a very suspicious and tragic set of circumstances," Dawson said.

A male resident was seen acting strangely after neighbours heard screams coming from the apartment.

The man, who lived at the set of apartments, was picked up by a friend and driven away from the apartment block on Sunday, according to WAtoday.

Police later located the man walking through the Perth CBD at 9 am on Monday and took him in for questioning.

“Until we locate any person, we will always obviously remain concerned and there is a very big team looking at this right now," Dawson told ABC.

Anyone with any information relating to this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report online.