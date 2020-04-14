A man has been charged with animal cruelty after a kitten, wrapped in plastic, was found dead inside a backpack in the basement of an apartment building in Sydney's CBD.

Police arrested the 19-year-old man at a unit in Pitt Street on Monday after the kitten's body was found.

He has since been charged with aggravated cruelty upon an animal and was refused bail to face court on Tuesday.

Police will allege the ginger kitten suffered serious head and mouth injuries inside the unit, before the man put the kitten outside on the balcony and closed the door to not hear the animal crying.

Police searching the man's apartment allegedly found a bloodied bathrobe which has since been seized for forensic examination.

The RSPCA has been notified and the kitten's body has been taken by police to a nearby veterinarian.

A second man who was also arrested inside the unit on Monday has since been released, pending further inquiries.

RSPCA NSW has been contacted for comment.

Feature Image: Stock photo of a ginger kitten, Getty

Contact the author: vgerova@networkten.com.au