Husband Accused Of Wife's Murder 'Used Her Phone To Tell Friends She Had Coronavirus'

A man accused of murdering his estranged wife allegedly tried to cover it up by claiming she was dying from Covid-19 in 'fake' text messages.

It was initially believed Gretchen Anthony, 51, from Florida, sent friends messages in March suggesting she was suffering an "acute" case of coronavirus and was being assessed at Jupiter Medical Centre, local media reported.

A witness then called local authorities saying the texts seemed suspicious.

Police later discovered she had not been treated, nor had she made any insurance claims for treatment.

They then began investigating her husband David Anthony, 48, who she had separated from in February.

A friend who had access to Gretchen's home went inside with officers to check on her, but she was nowhere to be found, according to the arrest report.

The friend also told police he noticed on March 21 Gretchen stopped sharing her location, which is not like her, and the texts he received had language she normally wouldn't use.

He claimed they sounded more like her husband.

A neighbour at the couple’s home also told officers she had heard a “blood-curdling scream”, according to CBS.

David was arrested last week in Las Cruces, New Mexico, on charges of second-degree murder and kidnapping in connection to his wife's disappearance.

“As the investigation progressed and further evidence collected, it is believed David Anthony is responsible for her disappearance and related homicide,” Jupiter police said in a statement posted to Facebook.

Featured image: Jupiter Police Department

With CBS

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, dial 000. If you need help and advice, call 1800Respect on 1800 737 732, or Lifeline on 13 11 14. A range of domestic and family violence resources based around the country can be found here.