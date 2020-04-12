Baby Girl Allegedly Left To Die In Hot Car As Her Dad Smoked Drugs With A Friend

A baby girl was allegedly left to die in the backseat of a car as her father smoked marijuana and played video games with his friend.

One-year-old Madison Martin was left alone inside the car on a sweltering hot day for almost an hour outside a home in Kingman, Arizona, police say.

Her father Ty Martin, 23, had allegedly parked the car outside his friend's home in May 2019, leaving the child inside while he smoked and played video games, the Sun reported.

It's believed Madison was trapped inside the vehicle for 45 minutes and died as a result.

After exiting the home, Martin and his friend Noah Grabowski discovered Madison was dead and called emergency services.

Emergency services performed CPR on the child but she was unable to be revived and was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, according to AP.

The causes of death were reported as severe dehydration and hyperthermia -- which occurs when a body is dangerously overheated in response to prolonged exposure to hot weather.

Martin was initially charged with manslaughter but his charges have since been amended to second-degree murder over his daughter's death.

"Although it's still an accidental death, it relates to the amount of recklessness displayed and the extreme indifference to the child," Deputy County Attorney Megan McCoy said.

The father told officers he didn’t remember if he left the car running or if the air conditioning was in use, AP reported.

Lake Havasu City Police said Madison's death was "tragic and completely avoidable."

Martin could face life in prison or between 13 to 27 years if he's found guilty of second degree murder.

Grabowski was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and cultivation of marijuana.