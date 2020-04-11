Man Charged After Fatal Crash On Allegedly Stolen Motorbike

A 31-year-old NSW man has been charged for killing a pedestrian and severely injuring another, after allegedly crashing into them on a stolen trail bike in Broken Hill.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Creedon Street, Broken Hill on Friday evening.

A 57-year-old man was taken to Broken Hill Hospital in a serious condition, before he was airlifted to Dubbo Base Hospital with leg and rib injuries.

A 34-year-old woman died at the scene.

The trail bike rider was also injured and tried to leave the scene but was held by witnesses until police arrived.

The rider allegedly stole the trail bike earlier that day from a house in Broken Hill, a NSW Police statement read on Sunday.

He was charged with aggravated dangerous driving causing death, aggravated dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm, having an expired licence and not wearing a helmet.

He was refused bail and is due to appear before Dubbo Local Court via audio visual link on Sunday.