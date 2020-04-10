Advertisement
Man Caught Allegedly Trying To Cross QLD Border Checkpoint With 93 Kilos Of Marijuana

Viki Gerova

10 daily news reporter

2020-04-10T01:37:11+00:00

A 31-year-old Queensland man is facing multiple drug charges after he was stopped at a Gold Coast border checkpoint and allegedly caught with 93 kilos of cannabis in his vehicle.

Police say the man, driving a Ford Ranger utility with a trailer, was trying to enter Queensland about 5:30 pm on Wednesday when he was stopped by officers at a border checkpoint on the Pacific Highway at Tugun.

Image: The drugs were allegedly found after a search of the man's vehicle and trailer. Image: QLD Police.

A subsequent search of the man's vehicle allegedly revealed 93 kilograms of cannabis and $4,300 cash.

Police said the drugs had an estimated street value of $450,000.

The drugs were allegedly found inside a number of vacuum-sealed bags. Image: QLD Police.

Vision shared by Queensland Police shows officers pulling out several vacuum-sealed bags with what appears to be cannabis from the vehicle's trailer.

The 31-year-old man from Palm Beach has since been charged with possession of dangerous drugs and the possession of property suspected to be used in connection with a drug offence.

He was also handed a $1,334 infringement notice for breaching public health orders.

Police say the drugs have a street value of around $450,000. Image: QLD Police.

The accused was bailed and is due to appear at Coolangatta Magistrates Court in July.

Borders around Queensland are being strictly patrolled by police after the state closed its borders amid the COVID-19 pandemic in an attempt to limit the spread of the disease.

Image: QLD Police.

Detective Inspector Chris Ahearn said any person attempting to enter Queensland should expect a heightened level of scrutiny.

"In addition to the current biosecurity risks, police will remain vigilant to disrupt any criminal activity," Ahearn said.

Coronavirus

