Advertisement
News

Queensland Hoons Caught Breaking COVID-19 Restrictions

AAP

2020-04-10T06:55:18+00:00

A group of Queensland hoons has been slapped with fines for disobeying coronavirus regulations after police stopped a noisy burnout gathering.

Officers were called to an industrial area in Loganholme, south of Brisbane, where they cordoned off a street about 11pm on Thursday.

More than 10 vehicles were intercepted and 18 infringement notices of $1334 issued for failing to comply with a COVID-19 direction, police said on Friday.

queensland-police

Related Content

Coronavirus

30K Retired Health Workers Still Set To Return To Front Lines Of Pandemic Response

3 min read

National

'Boober Eats' Launches In Bid To Keep Aussie Barmaids Employed

1 min read

The Project

Are We All Having More Dreams In Lockdown?

2 min read