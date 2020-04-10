Queensland Hoons Caught Breaking COVID-19 Restrictions

A group of Queensland hoons has been slapped with fines for disobeying coronavirus regulations after police stopped a noisy burnout gathering.

Officers were called to an industrial area in Loganholme, south of Brisbane, where they cordoned off a street about 11pm on Thursday.

More than 10 vehicles were intercepted and 18 infringement notices of $1334 issued for failing to comply with a COVID-19 direction, police said on Friday.