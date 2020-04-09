Man Charged After 65 Kilograms Of Cannabis Allegedly Found Stashed Inside Arcade Machines

Police conducting a vehicle stop in Sydney's south-west have allegedly discovered 65 kilograms of cannabis stashed inside a number of arcade machines being transported in the back of a truck.

The bust forms part of a lengthy investigation by detectives who have been tracking an alleged crime syndicate operating in Sydney since last year.

Police claim they had been tipped off to the commercial supply of prohibited drugs and after extensive investigations arrested a 39-year-old man during a vehicle stop at Casula on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers searched the Pantech truck and allegedly located 65 kilograms of cannabis hidden inside four arcade machines.

A subsequent raid of three properties in Sydney's west also led police to seizing a number of other items as part of their investigation.

They included a 2015 AMG Mercedes Benz, $25,000 cash, an air rifle, a taser, a Rolex watch, electronic storage devices and a number of mobile phones.

Police said 900 grams of cannabis and 200 grams of cocaine were also seized.

Following his arrest, the 39-year-old man was transported to Liverpool Hospital before being taken to a local police station where he was charged with supplying a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug and knowingly dealing with proceeds of crime intent to conceal.

He was denied bail and is due to appeal in court later on Thursday where police will allege he was involved in the commercial supply of cannabis across NSW.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact CrimeStoppers.

