Man Who Killed Mother-Of-Two By Throwing Phone At Her Jailed

A mother-of-two was killed after her boyfriend, who was reportedly drunk, threw a mobile at her during an argument.

The court heard Levi Ogden, 26, went into cardiac arrest after she collapsed in Halifax town centre in West Yorkshire, England, due to bleeding in her brain caused by the impact of the phone.

Her partner Lloyd Birkby, 27, appeared in Leeds Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to manslaughter and handed five years behind bars.

The court heard Birkby had a history of domestic violence and had served several prison sentences for battery.

Authorities had also been called to the couple's home at least 20 times, BBC News reports.

The death in November was described as a "tragic, violent incident" by prosecutor Dafydd Enoch QC.

It was captured on CCTV.

Enoch explained there was an altercation between Birkby and Ogden, who was with a friend.

He said Birkby walked away but returned in a "clearly angry frame of mind" before picking up a phone that was laying on the ground and hurling it at Ogden from no more than 7ft away.

Ogden collapsed and was taken to hospital where she later died.

Birkby was initially charged with murder, but prosecutors accepted his guilty plea to manslaughter at a hearing last month.

Judge Geoffrey Marson QC told Birkby: "It's clear that you do pose a significant risk of harm to intimate future partners."