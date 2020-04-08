Woman Arrested After Allegedly Spitting On, Eye-Gouging Supermarket Worker

A woman will face court after being charged with assault for allegedly spitting on and gouging the eyes of a supermarket employee on the NSW south coast.

Police said the woman arrived at the store on Burton Street in Vincentia about 2 pm Wednesday and was asked to following social distancing rules while shopping due to coronavirus restrictions.

The 35-year-old allegedly then started verbally abusing a staff member before being stopped from entering the supermarket by a second employee.

After being denied entry the woman allegedly became aggressive and was asked to leave the store by the 49-year-old worker. She is then accused of spitting on the staff member's face.

Police allege a physical row then broke out, during which the 35-year-old allegedly pulled the 49-year-old woman’s hair, gouged her eyes and damaged her jewellery before she fled the scene.

Both women suffered minor injuries.

Later, officers attended a home on Walmer Avenue in Sanctuary Point, and arrested a 35-year-old woman.

She was charged with common assault, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and destroy or damage property.

She will appear in Nowra Local Court in June.