Family Of Four Killed In Lockdown Murder-Suicide Identified

The family of four and their pet dog, who were found dead inside their home in a small village south west of London, have been identified.

The bodies of Robert Needham and Kelly Fitzgibbons and their daughters Ava, four, and Lexi, two, were discovered at the property at Woodmancote in West Sussex -- a county in the United Kingdom.

The family's dog was also found dead at the scene.

Police were called to the property on Sunday, March 29 after a member of the public told authorities they were concerned for the welfare of the family.

Needham allegedly shot his wife and kids dead before turning the gun on himself just six days into coronavirus lockdown.

His parents have expressed their devastation, declaring they have been left "bewildered" their son could do such a thing.

Earlier, authorities confirmed they were treating the case as a triple murder and one suicide and were not looking for anyone else in connection with the tragedy they described as an "isolated incident'.

Fitzgibbons' sister Emma described her as a "wonderful and special" person who was always kind and caring.

"Kelly was a dedicated and loving mother and adored Rob and her two beautiful children. She had many friends and was devoted to her friends and family," she told The Mirror UK.

"Kelly will be missed by so many people and has left a hole in our hearts that will never be filled."

Police are today still investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Chief superintendent Jerry Westerman said our thoughts are with the family at this incredibly difficult and challenging time."

“Local residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area as our inquiries continue."

Featured images: Facebook

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, dial 000. If you need help and advice, call 1800Respect on 1800 737 732, Men's Referral Service on 1300 766 491 or Lifeline on 13 11 14.