Man Shoots Wife Dead, Kills Himself In Murder-Suicide Over Coronavirus Fears

A man in the US shot his wife dead before turning the gun on himself in what authorities believe was a murder-suicide over fears they had contracted coronavirus.

Authorities were called to a home in Lockport Township, southwest of Chicago, to conduct a welfare check when they discovered the bodies of 54-year-old Patrick Jesernik and 59-year-old Cheryl Schriefer.

According to a statement from the Will County Sheriff's Office, the bodies were found in two separate rooms and were laying in pools of blood.

It appeared each had been shot once in the head. The couple was pronounced dead at the scene.

The person who alerted authorities did so because Jesernik's family were concerned they had not heard from him.

"A loaded revolver, containing two spent shell casings and three live rounds were located near Patrick’s body. There were no signs of a struggle, and the home was neat and orderly," police said in a statement.

"A check of the address was conducted by detectives which showed no previous calls for service in regards to domestic disputes."

Officers said the deceased's family arrived at the scene and told police Jesernik feared he and Schriefer had contracted Covid-19, and that Schriefer had been tested two days prior.

It was reported Schriefer was having difficulty breathing.

As far as the family was concerned, she had not received the test result, but authorities have revealed neither had the virus.

